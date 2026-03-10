LADY recounts terrifying experience at KEFRI Forest during picnic with her son amid claims of a serial killer on the loose – A LADY was recently robbed and killed there (LOOK)







Tuesday, March 10,2026 - An urgent warning has been sounded for visitors - especially solo women - heading to the KEFRI Forest in Kikuyu for picnics or relaxation.

Reports indicate that at least 20 women have recorded statements of being assaulted and robbed in the past six months, with one tragic case of murder reported this month.

One woman has shared her terrifying experience after visiting the forest with her son.

Inspired by TikTok videos showcasing the serene scenery, she decided to explore the area.

At first, the manicured grounds and tall trees looked peaceful, perfect for photos. But soon, she sensed danger.

“I was about five months pregnant at the time. From afar I noticed a man pacing toward us. Immediately, something felt off. I thought about being assaulted, robbed, even killed,” she recalled.

She quickly grabbed her son, jumped into the car, and told him to lie on the floor for safety.

Before she could drive off, another man appeared from the opposite side.

Panicked, she reversed through tall grass and sped off, shaking as she drove until she reached Kikuyu town.

Months later, she learnt that a woman had been assaulted and killed in the same area.

The chilling news confirmed her fears - that predators were targeting unsuspecting visitors.

Kenyans are now calling on the police to act with speed and deal with these miscreants targeting unsuspecting women out on picnics.

