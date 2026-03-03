LADY recounts how her former UoN boyfriend broke up with her during ‘MECHI’ after he found a MUMAMA - Some men are ruthless! (LOOK)







Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - A Kenyan lady has shocked netizens after sharing her humiliating breakup story on X.

In her viral tweet, she revealed that she had been in a relationship for two years with her boyfriend while both were students at the University of Nairobi.

Things took a dramatic turn when the boyfriend allegedly got involved with an older woman, popularly known as a Mumama.

According to her, the woman was wealthy and showered him with gifts, leading him to slowly distance himself from the relationship.

Desperate to salvage their love, she invited him over, hoping to patch things up.

But instead of reconciliation, the encounter ended in heartbreak.

Just as they were about to get intimate, he abruptly left, leaving her feeling humiliated and abandoned.

Her candid confession has sparked heated reactions online, with many sympathizing with her pain while others used the story as a cautionary tale.

Some netizens remarked that her experience highlights how ruthless relationships can become once the spark fades.

Others bluntly warned that trying to convince someone to love you only leads to humiliation.





