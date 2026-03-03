Kilimani Mums Facebook Group founder PURITY NDUTA MACHARIA exposed as a toxic parent by her Gen Z daughter - “I hope in my next life I get good parents”







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Purity Nduta Macharia, a controversial social media personality and founder of the now-defunct Kilimani Mums Facebook Group, has found herself at the center of an online storm after her daughter publicly accused her of being a toxic parent.

In a series of emotional social media posts, Purity’s Gen Z daughter alleged that growing up under her mother’s care had been extremely difficult, claiming that her life had been made “a living hell.”

The distressed young woman described her mother as toxic and accused her of frequently clashing with close family members.

According to her posts, she alleged that Purity has been hurling unprintable insults at her and, at times, subjecting her to physical abuse.

Purity has since responded to the allegations, claiming that she was instilling discipline in her daughter.

“When kids fail to manipulate us, they brand us Toxic parent’s huko tiktok. Mimi ni huyo...!! Discipline is a must,” she wrote on her Facebook account.





Purity Nduta Macharia rose to prominence as the founder of the Kilimani Mums Facebook Group, a platform that once attracted significant attention for its bold discussions and controversies before it was eventually shut down.

Check out her daughter’s posts.

Photos of Purity Nduta’s daughter who claims her mother is toxic.

Her mother, a controversial social media personality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST