Kilimani Mums Facebook Group founder PURITY NDUTA MACHARIA exposed as a toxic parent by her Gen Z daughter - “I hope in my next life I get good parents”

Tuesday, March 3,
2026 - Purity Nduta Macharia, a
controversial social media personality and founder of the now-defunct Kilimani
Mums Facebook Group, has found herself at the center of an online storm after
her daughter publicly accused her of being a toxic parent.
In a series of emotional social media posts, Purity’s Gen Z
daughter alleged that growing up under her mother’s care had been extremely
difficult, claiming that her life had been made “a living hell.”
The distressed young woman described her mother as toxic and
accused her of frequently clashing with close family members.
According to her posts, she alleged that Purity has been
hurling unprintable insults at her and, at times, subjecting her to physical
abuse.
Purity has since responded to the allegations, claiming that
she was instilling discipline in her daughter.
“When kids fail to manipulate us, they brand us Toxic parent’s huko tiktok. Mimi ni huyo...!! Discipline is a must,” she wrote on her Facebook account.
Purity Nduta Macharia rose to prominence as the founder of
the Kilimani Mums Facebook Group, a platform that once attracted significant
attention for its bold discussions and controversies before it was eventually
shut down.
Check out her daughter’s posts.
Photos of Purity Nduta’s daughter who claims her mother is toxic.
Her mother, a controversial social media personality.
