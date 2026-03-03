City model TRACY KAZUNGU exposes her cheating boyfriend - He was seeing 17 other LADIES and shares evidence! Why cheat on such a pretty damsel? (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Upcoming city model and influencer, Tracy Kazungu, has taken to social media to publicly call out her boyfriend, accusing him of being a serial cheater.

In a series of emotional Instagram stories, Tracy described her now-former partner as a “serial cheater” and a narcissist, claiming their relationship was far from the perfect romance they portrayed online.

According to the heartbroken model, she recently discovered that her boyfriend had allegedly been involved with as many as 17 different women during the course of their relationship.

Despite frequently sharing loved-up photos and videos on social media, Tracy says their affair was marred by constant betrayal behind the scenes.

To support her claims, she posted screenshots of private messages showing her boyfriend flirting with multiple women.

In one dramatic twist, Tracy revealed that she created a fake Instagram profile to test his loyalty.

When she initiated a conversation with him using the dummy account, he reportedly told her he was single.

“That’s when I knew I was dealing with a chronic liar,” she implied in her posts.

Fed up and emotionally drained, Tracy publicly announced the end of their relationship, stating that she could no longer tolerate the repeated cheating and manipulation.

Check out her posts.

Photos of Tracy.

