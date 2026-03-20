These VIDEOs of JEFF KOINANGE goofing around with veteran radio queen CESS MUTUNGI in studio has left netizens talking - She told JEFF to hold her NYASHA!! (WATCH)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Videos of Citizen TV and Hot 96 presenter, Jeff Koinange, goofing around with veteran radio queen Cess Mutungi have set social media abuzz.

In the clips, the two are seen dancing casually to a popular Kamba hit by legendary singer Ken Wa Maria.

True to her bold and unapologetic persona, Cess playfully shakes to the beat and cheekily tells Jeff to hold her nyash as they vibe to the track.

The lighthearted moment has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised Jeff for appearing more lively and carefree since his comeback from a long hiatus, applauding him for “living life to the fullest.”

Others, however, felt that Cess may have crossed the line, pointing out that Jeff is happily married and suggesting that his wife might find the interaction disrespectful.

Watch the videos below.

Jeff anaskia fiti huku nje bana 😂 pic.twitter.com/CNqm1L46mU — ONJOLO KENYA🇰🇪 (@onjolo_kenya) March 20, 2026

Forget Jeff Koinange acting all shy,Cess Mutungi never grows old pic.twitter.com/FokbCB3G4D — IVY (@ivymuthe) March 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST