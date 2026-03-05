ANITA SOINA, the lady who nearly wrecked comedian TERENCE CREATIVE’’s marriage, is deeply hurt by MP NG’ENO’s death - Analia Ata Kuliko Bibi! PHOTO raises eyebrows







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Anita Soina, who previously trended online after being accused of attempting to wreck comedian Terence Creative’s marriage, has once again found herself in the spotlight.

This time, Soina is said to be deeply affected by the sudden death of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno.

She was captured in a viral photo looking visibly emotional after visiting the late MP’s residence to condole with his family.

In the image circulating online, Soina appears distressed, with puffy eyes that suggest she had been crying.

The photo has since sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms, with some users questioning the intensity of her grief.

“When a prominent person kicks the bucket; there's always some gogias gals crying more than the family,” one social media user commented while reacting to the trending image.

As condolences continue to pour in for the late MP, the viral photo remains a topic of discussion online.

See some of the comments.

