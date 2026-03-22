KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH tells off Kisumu Catholic Bishop MAURICE MUHATIA for criticizing RUTO’s verbal attacks against opposition leaders







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has hit out at Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of the Kisumu Catholic Archdiocese following the cleric’s remarks on President William Ruto’s recent verbal attacks against opposition leaders.

During his tour of Western Kenya, President Ruto launched a scathing offensive against opposition principals, accusing them of persistently insulting him at political rallies.

The President said that he had endured abuse for too long and vowed to respond in kind.

Archbishop Muhatia, speaking in Machakos on Friday, March 20th, faulted the Head of State’s conduct, warning that such exchanges undermine the dignity of leadership.

“We call upon political leaders to exercise restraint. Children listening to you are shocked and traumatised, adults are embarrassed.”

“When you publicly insult each other, you disrespect not only yourselves but also the citizens.”

“This country belongs to more than 50 million Kenyans,” he said.

However, Ichung’wah countered the cleric’s position while addressing a gathering in Siaya on Saturday, March 21st.

He argued that opposition leaders frequently insult Ruto even in churches, yet religious leaders remain silent until the President responds.

"I want to tell Archbishop Muhatia, that indeed, we as Christians are more embarrassed that our religious leaders and our bishops can preside over the trading of insults in churches," Ichung'wah said.

"I want to ask you Muhatia, please make sure that your alter in the Catholic church is not used to sell division and hatred.”

“Stop your selective judgment, and you are not being fair to Kenyans," Ichung'wah added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST