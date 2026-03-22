KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH tells off Kisumu Catholic Bishop MAURICE MUHATIA for criticizing RUTO’s verbal attacks against opposition leaders

Saturday, March 21,
2026 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has hit out at
Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of the Kisumu Catholic Archdiocese following the
cleric’s remarks on President William Ruto’s recent verbal attacks against
opposition leaders.
During his tour of Western Kenya, President Ruto launched a
scathing offensive against opposition principals, accusing them of persistently
insulting him at political rallies.
The President said that he had endured abuse for too long
and vowed to respond in kind.
Archbishop Muhatia, speaking in Machakos on Friday, March 20th,
faulted the Head of State’s conduct, warning that such exchanges undermine the
dignity of leadership.
“We call upon political leaders to exercise restraint.
Children listening to you are shocked and traumatised, adults are embarrassed.”
“When you publicly insult each other, you disrespect not
only yourselves but also the citizens.”
“This country belongs to more than 50 million Kenyans,” he
said.
However, Ichung’wah countered the cleric’s position while
addressing a gathering in Siaya on Saturday, March 21st.
He argued that opposition leaders frequently insult Ruto
even in churches, yet religious leaders remain silent until the President
responds.
"I
want to tell Archbishop Muhatia, that indeed, we as Christians are more embarrassed
that our religious leaders and our bishops can preside over the trading of
insults in churches," Ichung'wah said.
"I
want to ask you Muhatia, please make sure that your alter in the Catholic
church is not used to sell division and hatred.”
“Stop
your selective judgment, and you are not being fair to Kenyans,"
Ichung'wah added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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