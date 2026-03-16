Kilimani LADIES expose AMBER RAY’s husband, RAPUDO, for cheating, pays 5k for “MECHI” along Kiandaruma Road







Monday, March 16, 2026 - Socialite Amber Ray’s husband, Ken Rapudo, has reportedly been cheating on his wife, despite the couple’s picture-perfect image on social media.

According to whispers, Rapudo is a frequent visitor at an apartment along Kiandaruma Road in Kilimani, where he engages in “paid fun” behind Amber Ray’s back.

Each session is said to cost him Ksh 5,000.

He is reportedly well-groomed but full of pride and stingy, despite flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

This is not the first time Rapudo has been exposed for infidelity, raising questions about the stability of his marriage to the socialite.

An anonymous source who spoke to blogger Edgar Obare, said the cheating has been an open secret among Kilimani ladies, many of whom have been quietly observing his repeated visits.





The Kenyan DAILY POST