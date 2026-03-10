KIKUYU Pastor opens up on conning congregants with ‘anointing oil’ scam - “I Was Using Elianto Cooking oil to ‘anoint’ people in church” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A Kikuyu pastor has shocked many after confessing that he once manipulated the word of God to swindle unsuspecting congregants out of their hard-earned money.

Speaking in a candid interview with Kasarani-based Blossom Diaspora Media (BDM TV), the pastor revealed how he duped worshippers by presenting ordinary vegetable cooking oil as “anointing oil.”

He admitted that he would invoke God’s name, claiming “the spirit of God has shown me things,” before exploiting desperate believers seeking divine intervention.

According to his confession, he demanded payment to pray for people in need - whether it was the unemployed hoping for jobs, the sick yearning for healing, or singles longing for marriage.

His revelation has sparked outrage online, with netizens calling for Government action against rogue pastors who exploit faith for financial gain.

Many have urged authorities to regulate churches and vet religious leaders, warning that such fraudulent practices continue to thrive and prey on vulnerable, brainwashed congregants.

Watch the video>>> below

“I was using Elianto cooking oil as anointing oil in church,” a pastor reveals, admitting how he used the word of God to swindle people their hard earned money. pic.twitter.com/EJO07SbfGx — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 10, 2026

