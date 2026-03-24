Kiambu DCP coordinator, SOVINGA WA BIBIANA, disguises himself as a WOMAN to evade KIMANI ICHUNG'WAH's goons during GACHAGUA’s visit (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A video circulating online shows Kiambu-based DCP coordinator and mobilizer, Sovinga Wa Bibiana, disguising himself as a woman in what is claimed to have been an attempt to evade confrontation with goons during former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s visit to Kiambu County.

In the widely shared clip, Bibiana is seen dressed in women’s clothing while appearing to mock unidentified individuals said to have been pursuing him.

“They failed to recognize me,” Bibiana was heard saying as he shared a light-hearted moment with other DCP politicians after the rally.

Reports indicate that a group of goons had been mobilized by Kikuyu MP and Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, to target him during the political visit.

Watch the video>>> below

Meet Kiambu DCP Coordinator Sovinga, who says he was forced to dress like a lady to escape being attacked by Kimani Ichung’wah’s goons. pic.twitter.com/6KTu3M2PjU — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST