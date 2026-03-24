“Wash Wash?” - Flamboyant man leaves heads turning at Quiver Kilimani after splashing dollars on local deejay (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A flashy scene unfolded at the popular Quiver Lounge in Kilimani after a man stunned revelers by splashing US dollars on DJ Moh of Moh Spice Entertainment during a lively night out.

In a video that has since gone viral, the unidentified man is seen confidently walking to the DJ’s booth before pulling out wads of dollar notes and showering them on the decks, instantly drawing attention from clubgoers.

The unusual display of wealth sparked excitement inside the club, with some revelers cheering him on while others rushed to capture the moment on their phones.

The public display of opulence has triggered mixed reactions online, with a section of netizens questioning the source of the money.





Watch the video>>> below

Splashing dollars on the deejay at Quiver Kilimani pic.twitter.com/NiOceerU8z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST