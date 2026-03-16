Kenyan woman raises alarm over strange stains on cheating husband’s boxers, fears he may have an infection - Huyu ni kama ako na kaswende (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media to air her marital woes, accusing her husband of cheating and raising concern over strange stains she found on his boxers.

In a candid post shared online, the disgruntled woman claimed that the man she believed married her out of love has allegedly been cheating on her since she was pregnant.

She disclosed that their baby is now six months old, but the relationship has continued to deteriorate.

A few days ago while she was washing her husband’s clothes, she noticed unusual stains on his boxers.

She explained that the underwear had slippery stains, which she initially ignored.

However, when she later attempted to wash his clothes again, she noticed creamish-yellow stains that made her suspicious.

The concerned woman also claimed the stains appeared unusual, suggesting that they might be coming from a wound or infection.

“My man, someone I thought loved and married me out of love, has been cheating on me since I was pregnant. My baby is six months now and a few days ago I noticed his boxers had stains. They were slippery when I was washing them,” she wrote.

She added that when she called her husband to ask whether he was sick, he denied having any illness.

However, she remains skeptical of his response.

The woman further alleged that her husband frequently sleeps away from home for weeks, sometimes returning after three weeks, and does not want to be questioned about his whereabouts.

Due to fear of possible infections, she revealed that she has stopped being intimate with him, especially since she is currently breastfeeding.

She also disclosed that she has already undergone HIV and STI/ STD tests, which came back negative.

“I no longer sleep with him. I’m scared he might bring me infections and diseases and I’m breastfeeding. I’ve done HIV tests and STI/STD tests and I’m clean,” she wrote.

The frustrated woman further hinted that she is planning to leave the marriage soon.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST