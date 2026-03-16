“I almost died of hunger with my child!” - KCB staffer, DISHON OCHARO’s wife exposes marital nightmare as he enjoys soft life with his Side Chick







Monday, March 16, 2026 - The wife of KCB staffer, Dishon Ocharo, has opened up about the extreme hardships she and her children have been enduring, alleging that she has been forced to beg for food and financial support while her husband lives comfortably with another woman.

In a detailed statement, she described a ‘night of terror’ when her child, desperate from hunger, vomited after hastily eating food she had finally managed to buy.

“I almost succumb together with the boy at night, because of being hungry for long. The boy ate the food in a hurry which made him vomit everything and at some point he started loosing his breath. My pressure shot and at some point I knew am dying together with the boy. Anyway we survived by God's grace,” she lamented.

The woman further claims that Ocharo has complete access to her phone and financial information, including M-Pesa transactions and QR codes, making it difficult for her to manage her life independently.

She is now appealing to KCB, FIDA Kenya, and the Children’s Court for urgent intervention, and is calling on well-wishers to continue supporting her and her children as she struggles to survive and sustain her businesses.

See her full post below.

Dishon enjoying a soft life with his side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST