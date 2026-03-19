City advocate JENIPHER NDOMBI of C.J Ndombi and Company Advocates causes a buzz with Nyash shaking videos on Tiktok! WATCH!

Thursday, March 19, 2026 - City advocate, Jenipher Ndombi of C.J Ndombi and Company Advocates, has stirred online conversation after sharing lively dance videos on TikTok.
In a series of videos posted on the social platform, Ndombi
is seen confidently expressing herself through dance, showcasing a lighter,
more relaxed side of her personality outside the courtroom.
Her content has drawn mixed reactions online, with many
noting that professionals in the legal field are often expected to maintain a
more reserved public image.
However, Ndombi appears unfazed by the scrutiny, breaking
from tradition and demonstrating that legal practitioners can embrace fun and
self-expression beyond their professional roles.
Watch the videos below
JENIPHER NDOMBI, the advocate pic.twitter.com/n2PxAr7pyb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026
JENIPHER NDOMBI in office pic.twitter.com/a9uXpceJGh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026
This one from JENIPHER NDOMBI pic.twitter.com/SaPwjSyABN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026
Smart casual by JENIPHER NDOMBI pic.twitter.com/jxZBJV17Gc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments