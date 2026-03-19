City advocate JENIPHER NDOMBI of C.J Ndombi and Company Advocates causes a buzz with Nyash shaking videos on Tiktok! WATCH!







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - City advocate, Jenipher Ndombi of C.J Ndombi and Company Advocates, has stirred online conversation after sharing lively dance videos on TikTok.

In a series of videos posted on the social platform, Ndombi is seen confidently expressing herself through dance, showcasing a lighter, more relaxed side of her personality outside the courtroom.

Her content has drawn mixed reactions online, with many noting that professionals in the legal field are often expected to maintain a more reserved public image.

However, Ndombi appears unfazed by the scrutiny, breaking from tradition and demonstrating that legal practitioners can embrace fun and self-expression beyond their professional roles.

Watch the videos below

JENIPHER NDOMBI, the advocate pic.twitter.com/n2PxAr7pyb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026

JENIPHER NDOMBI in office pic.twitter.com/a9uXpceJGh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026

This one from JENIPHER NDOMBI pic.twitter.com/SaPwjSyABN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026

Smart casual by JENIPHER NDOMBI pic.twitter.com/jxZBJV17Gc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST