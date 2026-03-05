Kenyan singer VIVIANNE sparks debate with bold claim about God - “I Trust in God, But I Don’t Believe…..”







Thursday, March 05, 2026 - Kenyan singer, Vivianne Wambui, has sparked conversation with her candid reflections on spirituality.

In a candid conversation with with media personality Alex Mwakideu, Vivianne revealed that she does not subscribe to the common image of God as a white man in heaven.

“I trust in God, I just do not believe God is a white man in heaven, vile tulikuwa tunaambiwa Sunday school ama ile picha ya Jesus inakuwanga kwa ukuta, huyo ni actor.”

“But many people believe that that is God,” she explained.

The Chum Chum hitmaker emphasized that her faith is not bound by physical representations.

“I do believe in God, but I believe God is so much bigger than all of us, and you cannot describe it, and we are constantly cocreating, ametupatia free will lakini pia anatuguide,” she added.

Vivianne also offered her perspective on heaven and life’s purpose, encouraging people to focus on meaning in the present.

“I believe you can make your heaven here on earth. I believe in what is more important because hakuna mtu ashawai kufa alafu akarudi kutuambia.”

“I believe in the life we have here on earth; we need to do our role, and we need to figure out who we are and what drives us,” she noted.

For her, self-discovery and mindfulness are crucial.

“I believe there is much more to discover about who we are as human beings… we are beings, and we do not have to overdo it to be worthy of love or want to be in this life,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST