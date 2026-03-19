“Anamficha Kama Bhangi!” - LADY sparks reactions after blurring older lover’s face in loved-up posts (PHOTOs)

Thursday, March 19,
2026 - A lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing photos of
the older man she is dating while deliberately blurring his face.
In a series of posts on Facebook, the woman is seen
celebrating their relationship in loved-up photos, but her decision to conceal
the man’s identity has caught the attention of many online users.
The unusual move has triggered mixed reactions, with some
questioning why she would hide her partner’s face while publicly expressing her
love, while others defended her right to privacy.
Check out the posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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