MADNESS!! Controversial Kisii gospel singer EMBARAMBAMBA’s latest stunt sparks outrage - See what he did to an elderly LADY while performing (VIDEO)







Monday, 2 March 2026 - Controversial Kisii gospel singer, Christopher Mosioma better known as Embarambamba, is once again trending after a jaw‑dropping performance left netizens in disbelief.

In the viral clip, the eccentric performer is seen lifting someone dressed like ‘an elderly woman’ during a street show, spinning her around before throwing her to the ground and landing on her.

The stunt has ignited outrage online, with many castigating him for endangering the woman’s life in the name of entertainment.

Embarambamba, famed for his unconventional antics - rolling in mud, jumping on moving vehicles, and exaggerated dance moves - has long divided opinion, balancing viral fame with controversy.

Earlier in 2024, the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) banned some of his songs, citing indecency and content deemed to mock Christianity.

Despite repeated calls from fans to tone down, it seems Embarambamba has no plans to change, continuing to push boundaries in Kenya’s entertainment scene.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST