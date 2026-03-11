Kenyan LADY rants on X after discovering her 52-year-old mother is pregnant - “At 52 she still does it with Dad?” (LOOK)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has set social media ablaze after revealing that her 52‑year‑old mother is pregnant.

The emotional post on X, filled with crying emojis, shocked many as she explained that she is 24, her brother is 21, and their parents - aged 52 and 65 - are preparing to welcome another child.

The tweet quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions about late‑age pregnancies.

One netizen quipped: “They just gave you your first child, you should be more worried because you are about to be a mommy. Happy parenting to you.”

Another added: “They wanted a grandchild and you and your brother were wasting their time.”

However, not everyone was convinced. Some accused her of clout chasing, claiming the story was fabricated for engagements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST