BUSTED!! SHEILA SHELDONE’s mother attempts to pull another heist but fails terribly - 3 years ago, she faked sickness and used donations to settle in U.S







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Vivian Otieno, the mother of multi-talented Kenyan teen artist, Sheila Sheldone, is once again trending online after netizens accused her of attempting to stage another online fundraiser using old hospital photos.

Vivian and her daughter first made headlines about three years ago after she faked an illness and solicited donations from well-wishers, a move that sparked widespread outrage on social media.

She used her daughter’s popularity to raise funds, which were later used to facilitate their travel to the United States, where they are now living.

In the latest incident, Vivian posted photos on her Facebook page, claiming that she had just come out of theatre after undergoing surgery and would require another operation in two weeks.

The post quickly attracted sympathy from some followers, with many expressing concern and offering support.

However, hawk-eyed netizens soon began questioning the authenticity of the claims after noticing inconsistencies in the photos.

Online users later discovered that the images were not recent, but had actually been taken in 2024.

The discovery triggered backlash online, with many accusing Vivian of attempting to launch another online fundraiser by pretending to be sick, only to be exposed before the plan could succeed.

Screenshots of her post and the old photos have since been widely shared across social media platforms, with Kenyans expressing anger over what they termed as another attempt to exploit public sympathy for financial gain.

