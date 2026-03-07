KARMA! Disgraced car dealer KHALIF KAIRO’s office at Diamond Plaza set to be auctioned days after announcing come-back – See how he once humiliated his former boss after taking over the office (VIDEO)

Saturday, March 07, 2026 - Just a day after disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, announced his much-hyped comeback, fresh revelations suggest his troubles are far from over.
Word on the street is that Kairo’s office at Diamond
Plaza is set to go under the hammer on March 11th.
On March 6th, Kairo had taken to X to announce
that he was transitioning Kai & Karo to a fully digital automotive
platform.
Insiders now claim the pivot to online wasn’t just
innovation - it was necessity.
With rent arrears piling up and the looming auction, Kairo
had little choice but to abandon the physical office.
Interestingly, the Diamond Plaza space carries its own
history.
It once belonged to his former boss, Clement
Kinuthia, founder of IBK Luxury Car Imports.
Clement had trusted Kairo enough to make him the face of the company, only to be later edged out.
In a viral moment, Kairo even filmed>>> himself tearing down
IBK’s signage to replace it with his own logo, mocking Clement online as he
flaunted his “corner office.”
Should be launching new https://t.co/mSYuqPQJVQ pale DP later this month🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gYlyvO3tlJ— khalif kairo (@KhalifKairo) March 15, 2024
But the glory days didn’t last. Kairo’s empire crumbled
after failing to deliver cars to clients who had paid in full, leading to his
arrest and weeks behind bars.
Now, despite his attempt to paint a rosy picture of a digital rebirth, the auction notice is a stark reminder that his woes are far from over.
