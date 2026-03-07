KARMA! Disgraced car dealer KHALIF KAIRO’s office at Diamond Plaza set to be auctioned days after announcing come-back – See how he once humiliated his former boss after taking over the office (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 07, 2026 - Just a day after disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, announced his much-hyped comeback, fresh revelations suggest his troubles are far from over.

Word on the street is that Kairo’s office at Diamond Plaza is set to go under the hammer on March 11th.

On March 6th, Kairo had taken to X to announce that he was transitioning Kai & Karo to a fully digital automotive platform.

Insiders now claim the pivot to online wasn’t just innovation - it was necessity.

With rent arrears piling up and the looming auction, Kairo had little choice but to abandon the physical office.

Interestingly, the Diamond Plaza space carries its own history.

It once belonged to his former boss, Clement Kinuthia, founder of IBK Luxury Car Imports.

Clement had trusted Kairo enough to make him the face of the company, only to be later edged out.





In a viral moment, Kairo even filmed>>> himself tearing down IBK’s signage to replace it with his own logo, mocking Clement online as he flaunted his “corner office.”

Should be launching new https://t.co/mSYuqPQJVQ pale DP later this month🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gYlyvO3tlJ — khalif kairo (@KhalifKairo) March 15, 2024

But the glory days didn’t last. Kairo’s empire crumbled after failing to deliver cars to clients who had paid in full, leading to his arrest and weeks behind bars.

Now, despite his attempt to paint a rosy picture of a digital rebirth, the auction notice is a stark reminder that his woes are far from over.

The Kenyan DAILY POST