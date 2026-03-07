Hadi Bibi Amepotea Na Watoto! Man narrates how his brother’s life crumbled after being conned Ksh 4 million by disgraced car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - A man has shared a heartbreaking account of how his brother’s life was turned upside down after falling victim to a fraudulent car importation deal orchestrated by notorious car dealer, Khalif Kairo.

According to the man, his brother took a loan to purchase a car through Kairo but was left empty-handed after the dealer reportedly failed to deliver the vehicle or refund the money.

The sum involved was Ksh 4 million.

“The loan he took to buy the car vanished into thin air,” the man narrated.

“Hadi leo Kairo hasn’t returned even a single shilling,” he added.

The man’s brother fell into depression, eventually losing his job.

His marriage also crumbled, with his wife leaving him along with their children.

Overwhelmed by the turn of events, he relocated to his village to start afresh.

Today, the brother is reportedly trying to rebuild his life from scratch.

Khalif Kairo, once known for showcasing a lavish lifestyle on social media and flying Instagram socialites on expensive trips, has defrauded multiple clients.

His troubles are compounded by ongoing legal battles and auctioneers recovering some of his assets.





