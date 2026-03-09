Is Health PS, MARY MUTHONI, silently battling depression? Emotional video sparks reactions online (VIDEO)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has sparked concern among netizens after sharing a video that appeared to show her in an emotional moment.

In the video circulating online, the PS is seen listening and singing along to a gospel song, with tears visible in her eyes, a scene that has left many social media users speculating about her well-being.

The clip quickly attracted attention, with some Kenyans expressing concern and wondering whether the senior Government official might be going through personal challenges behind the scenes.

One social media user wrote, “What’s going on here? She doesn’t look okay.”

However, others were quick to defend her, noting that public officials are human too and can experience emotional moments just like anyone else.

“She’s human, like anyone else, apart from her job. People break down, need help, and she’s no exception,” another user commented.

Watch the video>>> below

Is Permanent Secretary of @MOH_Kenya, @psmuthoni alright?



Social media users seem to be pondering if she's fine, silently crying out for help -or just using social media differently. pic.twitter.com/8YrjbyaOKB — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST