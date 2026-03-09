Concern as drunk Police Officer is filmed patrolling Githurai 45 streets with an AK-47 rifle hanging loosely on his back (VIDEO)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Concern has been raised after a police officer was captured on camera patrolling the streets while intoxicated in Githurai 45.

In a video circulating online, the officer, reported to be attached to Kahawa West Police Station, is seen staggering along the street while on patrol, appearing heavily intoxicated.

The officer had an AK-47 rifle loosely hanging on his back as he moved around the area.

In the clip, the officer appears unsteady on his feet and somewhat disoriented, possibly due to the effects of alcohol.

According to the concerned resident who recorded the footage, the officer had been deployed to patrol the area despite appearing drunk, a situation that alarmed locals who feared that carrying a firearm while intoxicated could pose a danger to the public.

The incident>>> has sparked outrage among Kenyans online, with many calling on the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate the matter and take appropriate disciplinary action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST