DCI parades the faces of a ruthless gang involved in murders and violent robberies - They robbed a gold trader of Ksh 20 million and shot him dead







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - For months, a shadow of fear has loomed over parts of Migori County, where a ruthless gang has been unleashing terror on unsuspecting residents through a wave of violent robberies that have left families shattered and communities living in constant anxiety.

The gang’s most chilling attack unfolded in Kehancha Chini, within Kuria West Sub-County, where tragedy struck in the most brutal fashion.

On that fateful night, a complainant was inside his home together with his younger brother, a businessman involved in the gold trade between Kenya and Tanzania.

Without warning, their quiet evening turned into a nightmare when a four-man gang forcefully stormed into the house.

One of the assailants was armed with an assault rifle, while the rest carried crude but deadly weapons.

With their faces stern and their intentions unmistakably sinister, the men barked orders demanding that the two brothers surrender all valuables in their possession.

Under duress, the attackers made away with a staggering Ksh. 20,000,000 from the young businessman.

But the gang’s brutality did not end with the robbery.

In a shocking act of cold-blooded violence, one of the assailants shot the 23-year-old businessman, Leonard Lucas Mabina, through the mouth, killing him instantly before the gang vanished into the darkness.

Police officers attached to Kehancha Police Station, together with detectives from DCI Kuria West, swiftly responded to the scene.

The officers documented the crime scene and later transferred the body of the deceased to Kehancha Sub-County Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

As detectives began piecing together the puzzle behind the deadly attack, a disturbing pattern quickly emerged.

Investigations revealed that the same gang had been orchestrating a series of similar violent robberies across Migori County, particularly within Kuria West Division.

The trail of attacks painted a grim picture of a gang operating with brazen confidence and reckless disregard for human life.

One such incident occurred on 3rd November 2025 at about 9:45pm, when the armed men forcefully descended on the home of Emmanuel Chacha Gitiro in the Namba Five area.

Moments before the attack, the victim’s sister-in-law had stepped outside to fetch water when she was suddenly confronted by the gang.

Alarmed by the commotion, the victim stepped outside to investigate, only to be ordered to lie down as the attackers mercilessly assaulted him using the blunt sides of pangas.

The criminals then stormed into the house where they robbed Emmanuel’s mother and sister-in-law of Ksh. 3,000 and Ksh. 49,000 respectively.

After executing the robbery, the gang fled the scene aboard a waiting motorbike, disappearing into the night.

Just days later, on 7th November 2025, the daring gang struck again, this time targeting a serving soldier.

At his home, the victim, a Sergeant with the Kenya Defence Forces attached to its Headquarters, was spending time with his wife when a six-man gang descended upon the residence.

Armed with an AK-47 rifle, pangas and heavy clubs, the attackers fired several gunshots into the air while demanding money and gold.

The couple was violently assaulted before the gang robbed the officer of his mobile phone, Ksh. 10,000 and his KDF identification card.

The soldier sustained multiple injuries on his head and arms, while his wife suffered serious injuries to her head, arms and legs.

The gang continued with their atrocities on 10th November 2025, when they struck at an M-Pesa shop in the Kobinto area.

At approximately 9:55pm, the attackers confronted shop owner John Marwa while he was serving a customer.

After issuing threats, the gang robbed him of Ksh. 28,000 and a mobile phone.

In yet another senseless act of violence, they then opened fire, fatally shooting the customer, David Masero Sabai, in the chest. He died instantly.

The shop owner narrowly escaped death, fleeing through the back door as gunshots echoed through the trading centre.

The gang’s reign of terror escalated further on the night of January 20, 2026, when a distressing shooting incident was reported at Nyaigutu area near Nyaigutu Primary School in Kuria West Sub-County.

Police officers rushed to the scene following reports of gunshots that had shattered the quiet night in the neighbourhood.

Preliminary investigations established that 30-year-old Benard Mwita Musabi had been walking home from a funeral night vigil within the village when he was accosted by a three-man gang.

One of the attackers was armed with a rifle, while the other two wielded pangas, a clear indication that the assailants had planned the attack with deadly intent.

Without warning, the armed suspect opened fire on Benard, shooting him in the head, chest, and legs.

The young man died instantly at the scene, leaving mourners and residents in deep shock and grief.

The sound of gunfire alerted mourners attending a nearby vigil, who immediately mobilized and pursued the assailants as they attempted to flee on a motorcycle.

In the chaos that ensued, two of the suspects managed to escape, but one was cornered by an irate mob armed with pangas and other crude weapons.

The suspect was subjected to mob injustice, sustaining fatal injuries.

Before succumbing, the man later identified as Ayub Gekondo, reportedly confessed that the attack had been orchestrated by one John Mutundi Chacha, and that he had carried it out alongside another accomplice identified as Peter Chacha alias “Chacha Masikio Maswega,” who remains at large.

Detectives have since pieced together crucial evidence linking this incident to the notorious gang currently under investigation.

Through advanced technological analysis and ballistic forensic examinations, investigators have established connections between the suspects and the weapons used in the attack, further strengthening the case against the criminal network that has been terrorizing residents.

These incidents represent only a fraction of the many robberies linked to the ruthless gang across Migori County.

Determined to end the reign of terror, detectives launched an intelligence-led operation that culminated in a breakthrough.

On the night of 5th March 2026, the long arm of the law finally caught up with the suspected perpetrators when detectives smoked them out of their hideout.

The four suspects - Julius Juma Mwita alias “Kehogo,” Melchizedek Marwa Chacha, Samwel Nyamohanga Moroa and Lekishon Simion Naupa - were arrested in a coordinated operation.

The quartet was today arraigned before the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court, Kehancha, on a miscellaneous application seeking custodial orders to allow detectives to complete investigations.

The court granted the investigators 10 days to finalise the probe and formally charge the suspects.

For now, the four men remain behind bars at Kehancha Police Station, cooling their heels as they await the mention of their case on March 18, 2026.

As investigators continue to pursue additional leads and possible accomplices, the DCI assures residents and all citizens that the dragnet against criminal networks operating within Migori County remains firmly in place.

Via DCI