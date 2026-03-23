Influencers call out SportPesa CEO and Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI, over non-payment after hiring them to defend him after being exposed by his G@Y LOVER







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A section of social media influencers has publicly accused SportPesa CEO and Kasarani MP, Ronald Karauri, of failing to pay their dues after hiring them for an online campaign.

According to posts circulating online, the influencers claim that they were engaged to push content defending the businessman and politician after he was exposed by his g@y lover.

Some of those involved have taken to X (formerly twitter) to demand payment, alleging that they fulfilled their part of the agreement but are yet to be compensated.

Karauri trended two months ago after his g@y lover leaked a private video recorded in an Airbnb and accused him of threatening his life after they fell out.

Karauri hired influencers to defend him online as he made desperate attempts to cleanse his image.

He is now being accused of failing to pay them as agreed, with one X influencer publicly calling him out and demanding his dues.





The Kenyan DAILY POST