TikTok Slay Queen GILO NTINYARI spills beans on her affair with MORARA KEBASO - “He paid for my flight to Mombasa for ‘MECHI’ (VIDEO)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - Controversial TikTok personality, Gilo Ntinyari, has caused a buzz on social media after opening up about her alleged affair with renowned political activist and businessman, Morara Kebaso.

In a candid confession, Gilo revealed that Morara first got her number through a mutual friend before boldly “shooting his shot.”

She recounted how he later paid for her flight to Mombasa, sending her Ksh 9,000 via M-Pesa, where the two reportedly had an intimate encounter.

Gilo even threatened to share the payment messages as proof of their rendezvous.

Morara, who is married and often portrays himself as a morally upright family man, has long showcased his wife and children on social media.

Yet Gilo’s revelations paint a different picture - one of a man living a double life.

According to her, behind the polished public image lies a serial philanderer who indulges in secret affairs while maintaining a façade of respectability.

Watch the video>>> below

Morara's sidechick confirmed she served him food that faces earth. pic.twitter.com/E92RwCChDy — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST