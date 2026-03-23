TikTok Slay Queen GILO NTINYARI spills beans on her affair with MORARA KEBASO - “He paid for my flight to Mombasa for ‘MECHI’ (VIDEO)

Monday, March 23, 2026 - Controversial TikTok personality, Gilo Ntinyari, has caused a buzz on social media after opening up about her alleged affair with renowned political activist and businessman, Morara Kebaso.
In a candid confession, Gilo revealed that Morara first got
her number through a mutual friend before boldly “shooting his shot.”
She recounted how he later paid for her flight to Mombasa,
sending her Ksh 9,000 via M-Pesa, where the two reportedly had an intimate
encounter.
Gilo even threatened to share the payment messages as proof
of their rendezvous.
Morara, who is married and often portrays himself as a
morally upright family man, has long showcased his wife and children on social
media.
Yet Gilo’s revelations paint a different picture - one of a
man living a double life.
According to her, behind the polished public image lies a
serial philanderer who indulges in secret affairs while maintaining a façade of
respectability.
Watch the video>>>
below
Morara's sidechick confirmed she served him food that faces earth. pic.twitter.com/E92RwCChDy— Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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