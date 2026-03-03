Inauma Sana! MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s side chick emotionally mourns - Shares memory of a PHOTO she took at a hotel room during one of their secret escapades







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - A woman who claims that she was romantically involved with the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, has publicly expressed her grief following his tragic death.

The middle-aged lady, believed to have had a secret affair with the outspoken legislator, took to social media to mourn him in an emotional series of posts that have since sparked reactions online.

In one of the posts, she shared a photo taken inside a hotel room during one of their private meet-ups.

Though Ng’eno was not clearly visible in the image, his signature jacket could be seen, a detail she appeared to highlight as a cherished memory of their time together.

Overcome with emotion, the woman revealed that the late MP had recently introduced her to Narok Deputy Governor Tamalinye Koech, a gesture she now views as significant given his untimely passing.

“Thank you DG Narok, for checking on me. Ngong introduced me to you the other time, and I never knew he would leave us soon. It’s very hard to believe,” she wrote.

In another post, she pushed back at critics questioning her decision to go public with the alleged relationship.

“Sitaki maswali na advices saa hii tafadhali. Lemme be,” she added, urging people to refrain from judging or advising her during what she described as a painful moment.

Ng’eno died over the weekend in a helicopter crash after attending a series of events.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the country, with leaders and citizens alike calling for thorough investigations into the cause of the crash.

