“I’m Too Old for You!” - 37-year-old single mother shuts down 25-year-old BEN 10 in mall in the presence of her kid - Alijaribu Kumkatia kama mRussia (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - A bold 25-year-old man was hilariously shut down by a 37-year-old single mother while trying to hit on her in a mall, in full view of her child.

In a video circulating online, the man is seen approaching the woman, who was running errands with her kid and dressed to impress in tight pants that flaunted her figure.

The young man confidently greeted her and asked her age.

When she replied that she was 37, he admitted he was 25.

Without missing a beat, the single mother firmly shut him down, saying, “I am too old for you”.

She then walked away, leaving the young man high and dry.

Watch the video>>> below

“You are 25, I am 37. I am too old for you”



A real woman pic.twitter.com/vSqcYQiruF — BIG 9 (@Innocent_Zikky) March 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST