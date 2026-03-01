Gospel singer SIZE 8 makes shocking confession about her family background and witchcraft







Sunday, 1 March 2026 - Veteran Kenyan Gospel singer Linet Munyali, better known as Size 8, has made a startling revelation about her past, opening up about a family lineage steeped in witchcraft and the struggles she faced breaking free.

Speaking in an interview with a local TV station on Sunday, March 1st, 2026, she traced her family’s history of curses and spiritual battles, explaining how faith and perseverance helped her overcome generational cycles.

“I come from a witchcraft‑oriented background.”

“We were bound to poverty, bound to serving the enemy. Trying to serve God in that environment was almost impossible,” she confessed.

Size 8 recounted how spiritual battles manifested in her health, her children, and her marriage.

She revealed that she once suffered partial paralysis and lived in constant fear.

Her children also faced life‑threatening situations.

“Junior was in the ICU for a very long time, and Wambo was about to die when she was two months old,” she said.

Financial hardship added to the pain.

She disclosed that she had only Ksh 58 in her account while burying her mother.

Her marriage to DJ Mo also endured strain, including a separation that lasted several months.

Despite the challenges, Size 8 emphasized that faith brought triumph.

“Now I am enjoying Christianity in a beautiful way. I see the mercy of God, and I celebrate life,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST