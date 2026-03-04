Heartbroken Kenyan woman cries out after discovering her husband of four years is GAY - “How should I handle this” (SCREENSHOT)

Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - A Kenyan mother of three has shared her heartbreaking story online after discovering that her husband of four years is gay.

The revelation has left her overwhelmed, especially as she battles postpartum depression following the birth of her youngest child, now just six months old.

The woman, who is a trained secondary school teacher explained that she realized her husband’s lifestyle at a time when she was already struggling with her mental health.

She confronted him and even informed his parents, but no action was taken.

“My concern and worry is that I have come to realise my husband of four years is gay!”

“How should I handle this?”

“Should I involve my parents? My fear is that if I step out, this will be baby daddy number three. I feel frustrated,” she wrote.

She revealed that her husband did not deny the revelation and instead threatened to harm himself.

She also revealed that the husband insists that she works in schools near his village, limiting her independence.

“I am drained mentally. I got postpartum depression when I gave birth, and that’s when I realised. I need help,” she shared.

Her story has sparked empathy and debate online, with many urging her to prioritize her peace of mind.

Others encouraged her to seek professional support to navigate both her mental health struggles and the complexities of her relationship.





The Kenyan DAILY POST