Cheeky Slay Queen brags that if she died today, 5 guys will be single and gets ruthless tackle - No comeback here! (LOOK)







Monday, March 09, 2026 - Netizens are in stitches after a cheeky lady, Pretty Nicole, confidently declared online: “If I die today, 5 guys will be single 😢.”

Her confession went viral attracting the attention of Pastor Isaac Rwomushana, who delivered a tackle so brutal, it shut down the entire brag.

Responding to her, the pastor wrote: “Atleast 4 married women will have their husbands back. God please make it happen 🙏.”

The savage clap back instantly went viral and the slay queen took her L quietly.





