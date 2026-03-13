Hot MUMAMA! Cheeky netizen openly salivates on 50-year-old Kenyan singer SUZANNA OWIYO on X - “ Unaeza niangalia hivi kama umenikalia uso” (LOOK)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - A cheeky netizen has lit up social media after openly thirsting over legendary Kenyan singer, Suzanna Owiyo.

Suzanna, 50, remains one of Kenya’s most celebrated voices, famed for blending traditional Luo sounds with contemporary rhythms - a style that has earned her recognition both locally and internationally.

The “Kisumu 100” hitmaker recently shared a stunning photo of herself looking all glammed up, and one bold fan simply couldn’t hold back.

His comment - “Unaeza niangalia hivi kama umekalia kwa uso” - instantly went viral, sparking endless banter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST