Designer BOLO BESPOKE’s wife, MUENI, warns Slay Queens targeting her husband with a bold declaration - “I Will Fight to Protect My Marriage”







Friday, March 13, 2026 - Mueni, the wife of renowned Kenyan fashion designer, Bolo Bespoke, has set tongues wagging after declaring that she would not hesitate to fight any woman who tries to get close to her husband.

In a candid TikTok video posted on Friday, March 13th, 2026, she spoke openly about marriage and fidelity, insisting that she is ready to defend her family at all costs.

According to Mueni, some slay queens actively pursue married men, and she refuses to sit back and watch.

“If I find my husband with other women, I will fight.”

“Some people say they have class and can’t fight, but if you refuse to defend him, you’ll end up a single mother,” she said.

She argued that pride or the desire to appear “classy” should never stop a woman from protecting her marriage.

Mueni described marriage as a beautiful journey, but one that inevitably comes with challenges, especially after children arrive and the spark of courtship begins to fade.

She criticized the culture of couples faking perfection on social media, saying she prefers authenticity over validation.

“Too often people go online to fake things, but that is not me. I will show the world who I am,” she added.

Mueni stated that her resolve is not just about her husband, but about safeguarding her children’s future and her own health.

“I entered marriage in good health, and I will not leave it weakened or broken. I will fight to the death to protect my family,” she declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST