Flirting with death!! Video of randy Gen Z couple pulling a dangerous stunt on busy Kenyan road sparks outrage! (WATCH)

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A viral video of a Gen Z couple pulling a dangerous stunt on a busy Kenyan road has left netizens both stunned and outraged.
In the clip, the young pair is seen
dancing while dangerously hanging out of the window of a speeding vehicle.
Netizens have castigated the reckless
stunt, with many questioning whether the young couple understood the risks they
were exposing themselves to.
Beyond breaking traffic rules, their
actions endangered not only their own lives but also those of other motorists
sharing the road.
Such incidents are becoming
increasingly common among young thrill‑seekers, despite repeated warnings and
tragic accidents linked to similar behavior.
Watch the video>>> below
Sidhani kama hawa wako kadi pic.twitter.com/2wMmcShRSI— bos (@scarface254_) March 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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