Flirting with death!! Video of randy Gen Z couple pulling a dangerous stunt on busy Kenyan road sparks outrage! (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A viral video of a Gen Z couple pulling a dangerous stunt on a busy Kenyan road has left netizens both stunned and outraged.

In the clip, the young pair is seen dancing while dangerously hanging out of the window of a speeding vehicle.

Netizens have castigated the reckless stunt, with many questioning whether the young couple understood the risks they were exposing themselves to.

Beyond breaking traffic rules, their actions endangered not only their own lives but also those of other motorists sharing the road.

Such incidents are becoming increasingly common among young thrill‑seekers, despite repeated warnings and tragic accidents linked to similar behavior.

Watch the video>>> below

Sidhani kama hawa wako kadi pic.twitter.com/2wMmcShRSI — bos (@scarface254_) March 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST