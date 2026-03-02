Heartbreaking VIDEO of city salonist FAITH NYAGA’s body being retrieved from her house in Roysambu after being killed by her husband over infidelity







Monday, March 2, 2026 - A heartbreaking video has emerged capturing the moment Faith Nyaga’s body was retrieved from her apartment at Faith’s Apartments in Roysambu, where she was reportedly killed by her husband over allegations of infidelity.

Faith’s lifeless body was discovered by her daughter on Saturday after repeated calls went unanswered on Friday and her phone was switched off.

Growing concerned, the young girl went to check on her mother, only to be met with the devastating scene.

In the circulating video, police officers are seen removing the body from the apartment as shocked neighbors gather outside.

Faith’s husband, Daniel Macharia Mburu, is currently on the run and is being treated as the prime suspect in the murder.

Detectives have launched a manhunt as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

