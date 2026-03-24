“He Was Bringing Other Women to Their Matrimonial Bed” - DAMARIS speaks on sister’s painful marriage! Wanaume Hawana Huruma (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Popular social media personality, Damaris Obiero, has opened up about the painful experiences her sister, Glays Obiero, endured in a toxic marriage, praising her for finally finding the strength to walk away.

In an emotional narration shared online, Damaris claimed that her sister suffered years of both emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her estranged husband.

According to her, the troubled marriage lasted over a decade, during which Glays reportedly endured repeated humiliation.

Damaris alleged that the man would openly bring other women into their matrimonial home and have “fun” with them in their bedroom, even while Gladys was present in the house.

In some instances, she claimed that her sister would be left sitting helplessly in another room as the incidents unfolded.

Despite the mistreatment, Glays is said to have stayed in the marriage, hoping her husband would eventually change.

Family members reportedly urged her to leave the relationship earlier, but she chose to hold on for years.

The situation, however, appears to have reached a breaking point after the husband eloped with another woman, a single mother of two, prompting Glays to finally walk away.

Damaris commended her sister’s decision, describing it as a bold step toward healing and self-respect after years of suffering.

Watch the video>>> below as Damaris shares more details.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST