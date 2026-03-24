More PHOTOs of EDDY, the yellow yellow single mother accused of snatching another woman’s husband and introducing him to her parents







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a woman went on a ranting spree, accusing a young single mother of two identified as Eddy of wrecking her marriage.

The heartbroken woman claims she discovered that her husband had accompanied Eddy for a formal introduction ceremony, where he met her parents.

“Just before you celebrate too much, does your parents’ happiness, Eddy, know the man you are with is a married man? Anyway, God will always fight for me,” she ranted.





A sneak peek into Eddy’s social media pages reveals that she has been sharing romantic photos with the married man.

The two are seen going on road trips and attending local football matches together, appearing like a match-made in heaven.

See more photos.

The married man Eddy has been flaunting pictured with his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST