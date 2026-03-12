Hapa Utagongewa Bibi! A Shell Petrol Station attendant entertains women while fueling their cars! VIDEO goes viral







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - A petrol station attendant has captured the attention of netizens after a video showing him entertaining a female customer while fueling her car went viral.

In the short clip, the attendant is seen dancing and joking with the woman, who appears to enjoy the playful interaction.

The playful moment quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Some users praised the attendant for his charm and charisma, while others jokingly warned married men to watch out or risk losing their wives to him.

Watch the video>>> below

Nazo they even make people's wives happy🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/gZtKe8ibc3 — The Guy wth Flaws🤏 (@aneleflawz) March 11, 2026

