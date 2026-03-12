Hapa Utagongewa Bibi! A Shell Petrol Station attendant entertains women while fueling their cars! VIDEO goes viral

Thursday, March 12, 2026 - A petrol station attendant has captured the attention of netizens after a video showing him entertaining a female customer while fueling her car went viral.
In the short clip, the attendant is seen dancing and
joking with the woman, who appears to enjoy the playful interaction.
The playful moment quickly caught the attention of social
media users.
Some users praised the attendant for his charm and
charisma, while others jokingly warned married men to watch out or risk
losing their wives to him.
Watch the video>>> below
Nazo they even make people's wives happy🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/gZtKe8ibc3— The Guy wth Flaws🤏 (@aneleflawz) March 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments