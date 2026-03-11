Habanos Lounge owner, MAURICE ASIRA, beats up his Slay Queen girlfriend and leaves her face disfigured (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Maurice Asira, the Director and owner of the popular Habanos Lounge, is in the spotlight after assaulting his girlfriend, Kendi, a well-known social media influencer.

Kendi, who boasts over 118,000 followers on TikTok and frequently shares a lavish lifestyle sponsored by her wealthy boyfriend, took to social media and displayed bruises she sustained from the attack.

Although she later deleted the post, eagle-eyed netizens had already taken screenshots.

Maurice Asira, one of the city’s most prominent club entrepreneurs, has reportedly been subjecting Kendi to frequent beatings.

Kendi’s friends have raised concern on Tiktok and advised her to walk out of the abusive relationship.

See photo of her bruised face and her other photos. Then watch the videos after.

Watch videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST