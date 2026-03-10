From a “Momo” to a baddie-like body!! Woman shows how she underwent massive transformation after divorce - Is marriage a scam? (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A woman has sparked widespread reactions on social media after sharing photos showing her dramatic body transformation following her divorce.

In the viral post, the woman compared her old photos taken during her marriage, where looked like a “momo,” to her current appearance, where she now flaunts a slimmer and more stylish “baddie-like” figure.

The before-and-after photos show a remarkable change in her body, fashion sense, and overall appearance, leaving many social media users stunned by the transformation.

The major lifestyle change happened after her marriage ended.

The crumbled marriage pushed her to focus more on self-care, fitness and personal growth.

Her post quickly sparked debate online, with some netizens jokingly asking whether marriage is a “scam” that makes people neglect themselves, while others argued that divorce sometimes motivates people to rediscover themselves and rebuild their confidence.

See photos and video>>>

From marriage to divorce pic.twitter.com/NVyNTl3U7X — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST