GACHAGUA sets the record straight on claims that he was once fired as District Officer (DO) for stealing relief food….. Dares KINDIKI







Saturday, March 07, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that he was dismissed as a District Officer over a relief food scandal, accusing senior Government officials of forging documents to tarnish his reputation.

Speaking on Friday, March 6th, during an interview with media stations in Meru, Gachagua alleged that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was behind the controversial letter.

He ridiculed the document, pointing out inconsistencies that he said proved it was fake.

“That is nonsense propagated by Kindiki. He was the Interior CS. If he wanted to check my file, he would have because I gave him my pin.”

“That letter was dated 1997. I was the DO in Kakamega then, yet it claimed I was in Laikipia,” Gachagua clarified.

He further argued that if he had been guilty of any misconduct, former President Uhuru Kenyatta would not have appointed him as his Personal Assistant.

Gachagua accused Kindiki of engaging in “cheap politics,” claiming that his judgment had been compromised by political associations.

“You see someone is a professor but because of associating with the likes of Farouk, his thinking capacity has reduced. Even if you want to forge a letter, put some thinking into it,” he remarked.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader said he will not waste time challenging the accusations in court, daring Kindiki to formally accuse him.

“Criminal offences do not have a timeline. Kindiki now has all the resources to come after me, let him do it,” he challenged.

