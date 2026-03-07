Flirting with Death! Kenyan man caught on camera risking his life crossing an overflowing river in shocking VIDEO (WATCH)







Saturday, March 07 2026 - As Nairobi reels from the devastation of heavy rains that battered the city on Friday evening, leaving behind destruction and loss of life, a viral video has surfaced showing a man risking it all to cross an overflowing river.

In the clip, crowds can be seen stranded on both ends of a flooded bridge, anxiously waiting for the raging waters to subside.

But one man, unwilling to wait, wades into the torrent - his every step swallowed by the surging current.

Against all odds, he makes it safely to the other side.

While his daring move drew gasps from onlookers, it could easily have ended in tragedy.

Watch the video>>> below

huyu na yeye, pic.twitter.com/tal7IsxBQh — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) March 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST