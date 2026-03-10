Friends mourn ELENA, the popular Instagram influencer who died while undergoing surgery to enhance her NYASH! - See her PHOTOs







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - Friends and relatives have taken to social media to mourn Elena, a popular Instagram influencer who tragically passed away following a botched cosmetic surgery.

Reports indicate that Elena was undergoing her second procedure to enhance her curves after the first surgery had been deemed successful.

Unfortunately, her second attempt ended fatally, leaving her followers and loved ones in shock.

Her story has reignited conversations around the growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, even in Kenya, despite the risks involved.

While many pursue these procedures in search of beauty ideals and confidence boosts, Elena’s case serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers that can accompany repeated enhancements.

The incident has sparked debate online, with netizens urging ladies to embrace their natural curves.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST