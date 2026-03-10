This Slay Queen supermarket cashier’s reaction to a man buying a banana and SII-DII has lit up social media (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A viral clip of a supermarket cashier struggling to keep her composure has sparked hilarious reactions online.

In the trending video, a confident man casually places a banana and a single piece of ‘protection’ on the checkout counter.

What should have been a routine transaction quickly turned into comedy gold when the cashier openly displayed her shock.

Instead of minding her business, she kept throwing side‑eye glances and judging the customer, leaving viewers amused.

The man, however, appeared unfazed, calmly waiting for his items to be scanned while the cashier’s facial expressions told a different story.

Netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the awkwardness, with many pointing out how uncomfortable buying certain items can be - especially when cashiers make it obvious they’re judging.

