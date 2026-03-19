Former Machakos First Lady LILIAN NG’ANG’A blasts OGA OBINNA over his controversial advice to fathers on child support







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Former Machakos County First Lady and rapper Juliani’s wife, Lilian Ng’ang’a, has strongly criticized media personality, Oga Obinna, over his controversial advice to fathers on child support.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, March 19th, 2026, Lilian described Obinna’s stance as irresponsible and harmful to children.

Obinna had advised men to withhold child support if denied access to their children by baby mamas.

Responding to the viral remarks, Lilian shifted the focus from parental disputes to the child’s welfare.

“When it comes to the parent‑child relationship, love is unconditional. You should not expect anything in return for loving and providing for your child.”

“So when you withhold child support, it’s low‑key irresponsible,” she said.

She added that children should never suffer because of adult conflicts.

“Imagine your child struggling because the mom cannot afford school fees or food.”

“Just do your part. Children are innocent, and over time the universe rights all wrongs,” she emphasized.

Her comments came days after Obinna doubled down on Instagram, urging fathers to stop sending “unnecessary support” if denied access.

He argued that legal action, not silent compliance, was the solution when court directives are ignored.

The Kenyan DAILY POST