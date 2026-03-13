Former Machakos County First Lady and rapper JULIANI’s wife, LILIAN NG’ANG’A sparks debate after calling for 6 month maternity leave - “Three months is too short!” (VIDEO)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - Former Machakos County First Lady and rapper Julian’s wife, Lilian Ng'ang'a has sparked debate after calling for Kenya’s maternity leave to be extended from three months to six.

In a candid TikTok video>>>, the mother of one argued that the current 90-day allowance under the Employment Act 2007 is simply not enough for mothers to heal and bond with their newborns.

By law, Kenyan women are entitled to three months of paid maternity leave, while fathers receive two weeks of paternity leave.

Afterward, employees must return to their roles or similar positions.

She believes this timeline forces many mothers back to work before they’ve fully recovered - especially those who undergo Caesarean sections, which often require longer healing.

“Three months is too short for mothers to heal and properly take care of their babies,” she emphasized.

Beyond recovery, she highlighted the importance of bonding, breastfeeding and monitoring infant health during those crucial early months.

She noted that many babies begin complementary feeding at six months, suggesting maternity leave should align with this developmental milestone.

Employers in some sectors already offer extended leave through internal policies, but the statutory minimum remains three months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST