Actress SANDRA DACHA sparks debate after urging women to be stingy with their wombs - “Don’t Carry a Child for a Confused Man”





Friday, March 13, 2026 - Popular Kenyan actress and content creator, Sandra Dacha, has ignited a lively conversation online with her blunt advice for women navigating uncertain relationships.

Taking to Instagram, the Auntie Boss star urged women to be “mean with their wombs,” especially when dealing with men who appear undecided about commitment.

“Leaving a relationship without a child is a big win. I need women to be stingy with their wombs. Don’t carry a child for a confused man” she wrote.

She argued that walking away from a failing relationship is far easier when children are not involved, sparing women the emotional and financial strain of single motherhood or co‑parenting.

Known for her role as Silprosa, Dacha has built a loyal following by being unapologetically herself.

She often draws from personal experiences, including heartbreaks and her journey as a single mother to her son, Jewel.

Her comments come at a time when family structures in Kenya are shifting.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows a rise in single‑parent households, with women bearing the brunt of the responsibility.