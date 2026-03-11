Foreigner confronts JKIA staff for allegedly demanding $200 bribe to clear luggage days after KRA introduced body-worn camera on staff (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - A video has surfaced online showing a foreigner confronting an airport worker accused of demanding a $200 bribe from his friend to clear luggage at JKIA.

In the clip, the visibly upset man challenges the staff member after learning of the alleged demand.

He firmly declares that he lives in Kenya and will not allow his friend to be harassed.

The airport worker, caught off guard when he realized he was being recorded, quickly moved away as other passengers looked on.

The timing of the video is notable, coming shortly after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) introduced body‑worn cameras for staff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The initiative aims to curb cases of staff soliciting bribes from passengers to avoid paying taxes.

According to KRA, the cameras are expected to enhance transparency, protect travelers, and provide verifiable evidence in disputes.

Watch the video>>> below

An airport worker at JKIA asked a man believed to be an American tourist



For a $200 bribe approximately 26000 Ksh ,promising to 'assist' him



After customs flagged his bags an interaction the tourist caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/Lo6BHf1zQZ — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) March 11, 2026

