Fafi MP raises an alarm after a prominent Somali businessman and the proprietor of Attis Suites in Eastleigh was abducted







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Concern is growing following the alleged abduction of Abdi Aydid Ali, the owner and proprietor of Attis Suites in Eastleigh, with leaders now calling for urgent action from security agencies.

Taking to social media, Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman expressed concern over the incident, describing the reported abduction of the prominent businessman as deeply troubling and a matter that requires immediate attention from the authorities.

According to the legislator, the manner in which the businessman was reportedly taken raises serious concerns about public safety, due process and the rule of law.

Osman reminded the Government that President William Ruto had previously committed to ending enforced disappearances and abductions allegedly linked to state authorities, a pledge that gave many Kenyans hope that such incidents would become a thing of the past.

The MP urged the relevant security agencies to urgently clarify the whereabouts of Abdi Aydid Ali, calling for transparency in the matter.

He further stated that if the businessman is in custody, authorities should confirm it and ensure his immediate release or follow the proper legal process.

Alternatively, he called for a swift and transparent investigation to establish what happened and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Osman emphasized that the protection of citizens and respect for due process must remain the cornerstone of governance in the country.

