EXPOSED! CCTV footage captures a notorious MCHELE LADY preying on men in Mombasa clubs - Victim nearly loses life, huge sums stolen

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A notorious Mchele Lady is
suspected of moving around popular clubs in Mombasa, targeting unsuspecting
men.
According to reports, a victim’s drink was covertly spiked
with a stupefying drug by the lady, leaving him disoriented and vulnerable.
The suspect then stole a substantial amount of money,
leaving the victim traumatized and shaken.
CCTV footage circulating online shows the woman moving
between tables, charming men under the guise of friendly conversation, before
striking.
The victim reportedly fell into her trap, was drugged and
robbed.
The footage>>> has since been circulated to raise public
awareness and assist in identifying the suspect.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A victim of drink spiking in Mombasa is seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman who covertly laced his drink with a stupefying drug, almost costing his life, before stealing a huge chunk of money. pic.twitter.com/67GwHhgD0P— Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) March 3, 2026
