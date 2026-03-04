EXPOSED! CCTV footage captures a notorious MCHELE LADY preying on men in Mombasa clubs - Victim nearly loses life, huge sums stolen







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A notorious Mchele Lady is suspected of moving around popular clubs in Mombasa, targeting unsuspecting men.

According to reports, a victim’s drink was covertly spiked with a stupefying drug by the lady, leaving him disoriented and vulnerable.

The suspect then stole a substantial amount of money, leaving the victim traumatized and shaken.

CCTV footage circulating online shows the woman moving between tables, charming men under the guise of friendly conversation, before striking.

The victim reportedly fell into her trap, was drugged and robbed.

The footage>>> has since been circulated to raise public awareness and assist in identifying the suspect.

A victim of drink spiking in Mombasa is seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman who covertly laced his drink with a stupefying drug, almost costing his life, before stealing a huge chunk of money. pic.twitter.com/67GwHhgD0P — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) March 3, 2026

